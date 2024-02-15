Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.37% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:HAE opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3,963.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

