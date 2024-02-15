HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) is Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Charles Lim Capital Ltd lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for approximately 28.6% of Charles Lim Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Charles Lim Capital Ltd owned 0.11% of HDFC Bank worth $123,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

HDB traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. 2,818,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,462,296. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

