HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 49.4% in January

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HDFC Bank Price Performance
HDB stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.
About HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HDFC Bank
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.