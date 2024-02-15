HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Short Interest Up 49.4% in January

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,770,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 15th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HDFC Bank

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $52.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

