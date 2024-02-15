Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 716,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,974. The company has a market capitalization of $916.47 million, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCSG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

