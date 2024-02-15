HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the January 15th total of 193,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
HealthStream Stock Performance
HealthStream stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. The company has a market cap of $826.95 million, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.
Institutional Trading of HealthStream
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,839,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 90.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 354,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 168,497 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 39.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 429,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 120,944 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 295.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 99,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HealthStream Company Profile
HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.
