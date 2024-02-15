Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% during the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after acquiring an additional 579,305 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

GOOGL stock opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

