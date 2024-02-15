Herc (NYSE:HRI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $154.68, but opened at $142.19. Herc shares last traded at $141.30, with a volume of 58,215 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 51.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 576.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

