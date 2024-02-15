HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 9,305 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Jabil worth $8,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of JBL opened at $141.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.82.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

