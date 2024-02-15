HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after buying an additional 1,575,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,498,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,850,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

