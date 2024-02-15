HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.57 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 136,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $33.66 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a market cap of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

About iShares MSCI France ETF

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.