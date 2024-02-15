HighTower Advisors LLC Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,616 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Rede Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 64,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 79,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 21,386 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 141,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV opened at $36.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.