HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $136.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,894.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,561,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTB. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.