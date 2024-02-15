HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $9,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174,359 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,843,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,401,000 after buying an additional 95,926 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,642,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,009,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after buying an additional 96,098 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after buying an additional 279,691 shares during the period.

EWU opened at $32.03 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

