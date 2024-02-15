HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Receives Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

HIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

HIVE opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 3.55.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 174.73%. The company had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after buying an additional 524,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,637,000. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

