Holdings A/S Novo Sells 658,809 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
IO Biotech Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of IOBT stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. IO Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.87.
IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech
About IO Biotech
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IO Biotech
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.