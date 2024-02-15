Holdings A/S Novo Sells 658,809 Shares of IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Stock

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $988,213.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of IOBT stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. IO Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.87.

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vivo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IO Biotech by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,173,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after buying an additional 3,157,894 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the third quarter valued at $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IO Biotech by 12.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IO Biotech by 192.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

