Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Bought by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,581 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBNC. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 69,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,127,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 172.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBNC stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,610. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

HBNC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

