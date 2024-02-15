Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after buying an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,345,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,935 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after purchasing an additional 947,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,506,000 after purchasing an additional 868,278 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,570.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.