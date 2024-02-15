HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. HSBC currently has $33.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 12.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,509,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,019,999,000 after purchasing an additional 12,883,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after purchasing an additional 421,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

