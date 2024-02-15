Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $14.00.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,794,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 120,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,395,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,978 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,063,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,262,000 after purchasing an additional 215,888 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 215,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

