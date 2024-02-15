Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.89.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hydro One

Hydro One Trading Up 1.9 %

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

Hydro One stock opened at C$40.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.43. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Hydro One

In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.