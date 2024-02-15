IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $560.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.41 and a 200-day moving average of $491.56.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

