IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 71.23% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth $11,180,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after buying an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of IMAX by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 388,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
