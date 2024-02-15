ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,255,479.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 78,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $1,255,479.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,704. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

