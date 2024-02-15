Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 53.4% in January

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 869,600 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 566,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Immutep by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immutep Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMMP opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a current ratio of 13.81. Immutep has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

