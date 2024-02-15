Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.