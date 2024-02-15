Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Incyte from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.47.

Get Incyte alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.