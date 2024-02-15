Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Incyte from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.47.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Incyte by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $1,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

