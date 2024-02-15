Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut Incyte from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.47.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Incyte has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $59.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,150,000 after purchasing an additional 289,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $613,191,000 after purchasing an additional 527,398 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

