Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 303,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,579 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

IJUL stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $27.40.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

