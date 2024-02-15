Insider Selling: 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $171,710.00 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) insider Scott Bizily sold 6,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $171,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

FDMT stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.63.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on FDMT shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FDMT

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.