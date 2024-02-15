Insider Selling: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Insider Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,639. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AEO

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.