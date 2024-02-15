Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) SVP Sells $102,982.00 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ASGN stock opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $98.26. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 156.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 18.4% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

