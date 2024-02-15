Insider Selling: Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) VP Sells $236,978.00 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CSL opened at $347.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $350.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,795,000 after buying an additional 31,830 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 36,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

