Insider Selling: Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Insider Sells $264,212.69 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $848.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $395.90 and a 52 week high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

