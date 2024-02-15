Insider Selling: Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) CAO Sells $739,036.98 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.57. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $83.68. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $268,686,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fortive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,507,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,534,000 after acquiring an additional 999,436 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Barclays cut their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

