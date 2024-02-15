Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $600,450.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,327,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 19th, Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84.
- On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00.
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.
- On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.
Intapp Price Performance
INTA opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Intapp
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Intapp
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.