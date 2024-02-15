Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $600,450.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,327,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 19th, Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $400,579.02.

On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $1,154,532.84.

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

