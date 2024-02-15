Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 350 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Wednesday, December 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.91, for a total value of $296,455.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.51, for a total value of $507,510.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total value of $250,440.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 12.2 %

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $769.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $566.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $188.30 and a 52 week high of $774.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.