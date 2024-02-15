Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Insider Sells $55,733.60 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -666.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on MC

About Moelis & Company

(Get Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.