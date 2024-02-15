Insider Selling: PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) VP Sells 3,968 Shares of Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,340.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.16. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.64.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCH. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

