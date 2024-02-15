Insider Selling: Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) CFO Sells $374,664.68 in Stock

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $374,664.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,676.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Standex International Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SXI stock opened at $161.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $168.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.06 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 10.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SXI. Benchmark cut their price objective on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

