Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) President Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) President Jeffrey A. Schoon sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $32,510.31. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,395 shares in the company, valued at $512,999.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

ZWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

