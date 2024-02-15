Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$229.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$228.00 to C$229.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$252.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$231.50.

Intact Financial Stock Up 7.2 %

Intact Financial Company Profile

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$223.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$182.01 and a twelve month high of C$223.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$205.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$201.69.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

