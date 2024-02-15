Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,465 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 286.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $21.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.68.

Integral Ad Science Stock Up 2.6 %

IAS stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 322.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Integral Ad Science news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 13,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $207,054.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,294.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,240,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,721,781 shares of company stock valued at $178,129,079. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

