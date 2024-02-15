Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $136.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.25. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $136.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,600 shares of company stock worth $15,249,356. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 131,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

