Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 39.8% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSMV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.39. 16,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,658. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.83.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.0527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

