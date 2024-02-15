Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

IRDM stock traded down $4.55 on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,158,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,743. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch purchased 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 14,583,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,395,000 after buying an additional 58,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

