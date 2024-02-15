iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.95

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.95, with a volume of 5400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.18.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,842,000. Finally, Ratio Wealth Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 101,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

