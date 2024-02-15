iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) is Wealthsource Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,173 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $48,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,650,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,202,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,786,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.51. The stock had a trading volume of 788,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,204. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $110.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

