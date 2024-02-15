iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 788,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,204. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
