iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 534,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.51. The company had a trading volume of 788,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,204. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

