iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.05. 1,254,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,390. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2968 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

